Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (86-56) and the Seattle Mariners (79-62) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on September 9.

The Rays will look to Aaron Civale (7-3) versus the Mariners and Trent Thornton (0-1).

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 113 times this season and won 74, or 65.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 56-23 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 753 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Mariners have come away with 20 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Seattle has won seven of 14 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (674 total, 4.8 per game).

Mariners pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.74.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 4 Red Sox L 7-3 Aaron Civale vs Brayan Bello September 5 Red Sox W 8-6 Zach Eflin vs Kutter Crawford September 6 Red Sox W 3-1 Tyler Glasnow vs Nick Pivetta September 7 Mariners L 1-0 Zack Littell vs Luis Castillo September 8 Mariners W 7-4 Taj Bradley vs George Kirby September 9 Mariners - Aaron Civale vs Trent Thornton September 10 Mariners - Zach Eflin vs Bryce Miller September 11 @ Twins - TBA vs TBA September 12 @ Twins - Zack Littell vs Joe Ryan September 13 @ Twins - Taj Bradley vs Dallas Keuchel September 14 @ Orioles - Aaron Civale vs Jack Flaherty

Mariners Schedule