The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) visit the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (1-0) at Alerus Center on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

North Dakota ranks 52nd in total defense this year (332.0 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FCS with 652.0 total yards per game. Northern Arizona's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 3.0 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 80th with 38.0 points allowed per contest.

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

Northern Arizona North Dakota 264.0 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 652.0 (8th) 478.0 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.0 (48th) 78.0 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.0 (6th) 186.0 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.0 (3rd) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Kai Millner has thrown for 166 yards on 63.6% passing this season.

TJ McDaniel has run for 56 yards on 14 carries so far this year.

Angel Flores has rushed for 11 yards on five carries.

Coleman Owen paces his team with 90 receiving yards on five catches.

BJ Fleming has caught one pass and compiled 31 receiving yards (31.0 per game).

Myseth Currie's three grabs (on four targets) have netted him 21 yards (21.0 ypg).

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has 262 passing yards for North Dakota, completing 84.6% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 15 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Gaven Ziebarth has racked up 112 yards on seven carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

This season, Donavan Hunt has carried the ball three times for 65 yards (65.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Bo Belquist's leads his squad with 110 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven catches (out of seven targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jack Wright has put together a 45-yard season so far, hauling in three passes on three targets.

Red Wilson's three grabs have yielded 40 yards.

