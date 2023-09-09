The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) and Arizona Wildcats (1-0) will face each other at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Mississippi State vs. Arizona?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Mississippi State 39, Arizona 22

Mississippi State 39, Arizona 22 Mississippi State has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

The Wildcats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +280 odds on them winning this game.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Mississippi State (-9)



Mississippi State (-9) This year Mississippi State has one win against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (60.5)



Over (60.5) Together, the two teams combine for 86 points per game, 25.5 points more than the over/under of 60.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 59.5 Implied Total AVG 46 46 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arizona

