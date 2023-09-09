Evan Longoria vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Evan Longoria (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .226 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (32 of 64), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 64), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has driven in a run in 18 games this season (28.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.250
|AVG
|.200
|.297
|OBP
|.287
|.500
|SLG
|.389
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|9
|36/8
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 27th of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the left-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.90), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
