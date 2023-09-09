The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.053 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .263.
  • Rivera has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rivera has had an RBI in 20 games this year (28.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 35.2% of his games this season (25 of 71), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 34
.257 AVG .270
.280 OBP .336
.345 SLG .391
6 XBH 10
2 HR 2
8 RBI 17
24/4 K/BB 27/12
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 27th of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander went eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks second, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
