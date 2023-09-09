The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.053 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .263.

Rivera has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Rivera has had an RBI in 20 games this year (28.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35.2% of his games this season (25 of 71), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .257 AVG .270 .280 OBP .336 .345 SLG .391 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 8 RBI 17 24/4 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings