The Arizona Diamondbacks (74-68) aim to add on to their three-game winning streak when they meet the Chicago Cubs (76-66) on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-3) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (11-6).

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-3, 2.90 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (11-6, 3.34 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 26th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.

Kelly enters the game with 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kelly will aim to last five or more innings for his 25th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (16-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, a 4.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.151 in 26 games this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

The 28-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks second, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

