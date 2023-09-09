Bookmakers have set player props for Cody Bellinger and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 138 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.345/.518 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 135 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .318/.362/.548 slash line on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has collected 155 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.343/.393 on the season.

Hoerner brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

