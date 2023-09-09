Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (76-66) will host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (74-68) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, September 9, with a start time of 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+115).

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (16-3, 2.90 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (11-6, 3.34 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 76 times and won 45, or 59.2%, of those games.

The Cubs have a record of 23-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (65.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 34 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 17 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

