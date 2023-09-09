The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs, on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 156 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Arizona is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 12th in the majors with 664 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.328 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly (11-6) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Colorado Rockies.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies W 12-5 Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Ryne Nelson Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs W 1-0 Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs - Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets - Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets - Away Ryne Nelson - 9/13/2023 Mets - Away Zac Gallen Kodai Senga 9/14/2023 Mets - Away Merrill Kelly David Peterson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.