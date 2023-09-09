Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (76-66) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (74-68) facing off at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on September 9.

The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (16-3) for the Cubs and Merrill Kelly (11-6) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 34 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a mark of 17-25 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (664 total, 4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule