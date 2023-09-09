The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Colorado has won all one of its games against the spread this season.

Nebraska has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Colorado & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Colorado To Win the Pac-12 +1500 Bet $100 to win $1500 Nebraska To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.