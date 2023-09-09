The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Mississippi State has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 21st-best in total offense (525 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (208 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Arizona is putting up 478 total yards per game (35th-ranked). It ranks 38th in the FBS on defense (264 total yards allowed per game).

Read on below for all the details on how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Arizona Mississippi State 478 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 525 (32nd) 264 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 208 (15th) 186 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 298 (9th) 292 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227 (70th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 285 yards (285 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 75% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 47 yards (47 ypg) on three carries with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Michael Wiley, has carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards (52 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 57 receiving yards (57 per game) on six catches.

Tetairoa McMillan paces his team with 65 receiving yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Jonah Coleman has put together a 59-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught three passes on four targets.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 227 yards (227 ypg) on 20-of-29 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has racked up 127 rushing yards on 19 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 59 yards (59 per game) on four catches.

Michael Wright has collected 95 yards on five carries.

Creed Whittemore's team-leading 59 yards as a receiver have come on four catches (out of four targets) with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has racked up four catches for 33 yards, an average of 33 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mississippi State or Arizona gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.