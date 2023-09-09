The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) will look to upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State matchup.

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.