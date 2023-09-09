The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) play at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On offense, Oklahoma State ranks 45th in the FBS with 453 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 91st in total defense (391 yards allowed per contest). Arizona State's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 25th-best in the FBS with 226 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 371 total yards per game, which ranks 76th.

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Arizona State Oklahoma State 371 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453 (56th) 226 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391 (80th) 135 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (66th) 236 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (30th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has racked up 236 yards on 58.1% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 71 rushing yards have come on 17 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 41 receiving yards (41 per game) on four catches.

DeCarlos Brooks has piled up 63 yards (on 12 attempts).

Xavier Guillory has collected five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 73 (73 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has one touchdown.

Jalin Conyers has caught two passes and compiled 51 receiving yards (51 per game).

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Garret Rangel has recorded 118 yards (118 ypg) on 10-of-15 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 18 rushing yards (18 ypg) on three carries.

Ollie Gordon has racked up 44 yards on seven carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught two passes for 23 yards (23 per game).

This season, Elijah Collins has carried the ball eight times for 41 yards (41 per game) and one touchdown.

De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in four receptions for 73 yards (73 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jaden Bray has caught five passes for 66 yards (66 yards per game) this year.

Brennan Presley's six grabs are good enough for 54 yards and one touchdown.

