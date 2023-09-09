In the matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Bulldogs to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Mississippi State (-9) Toss Up (60.5) Mississippi State 39, Arizona 22

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Bulldogs haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

Mississippi State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 9-point favorites.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 1.0 higher than the average total in Mississippi State games this season.

Wildcats vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi State 48.0 7.0 48.0 7.0 -- -- Arizona 38.0 3.0 38.0 3.0 -- --

