The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) and No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) will battle at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Alabama vs. Texas?

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Alabama 29, Texas 26
  • Alabama has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • Texas will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • The Longhorns have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +240 odds on them winning this game.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Crimson Tide's implied win probability is 75.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Texas (+7)
  • This year Alabama has one win against the spread.
  • The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.
  • Texas is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (53.5)
  • Alabama averages 56 points per game against Texas' 37, totaling 39.5 points over the game's over/under of 53.5.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.5 52.5
Implied Total AVG 46 46
ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Texas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.5 58.5
Implied Total AVG 47 47
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

