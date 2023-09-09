Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Alabama vs. Texas Game – Saturday, September 9
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) and No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) will battle at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Alabama vs. Texas?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Alabama 29, Texas 26
- Alabama has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Texas will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Longhorns have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +240 odds on them winning this game.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Crimson Tide's implied win probability is 75.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas (+7)
- This year Alabama has one win against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.
- Texas is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (53.5)
- Alabama averages 56 points per game against Texas' 37, totaling 39.5 points over the game's over/under of 53.5.
Splits Tables
Alabama
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.5
|52.5
|Implied Total AVG
|46
|46
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.5
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|47
|47
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
