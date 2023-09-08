At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center today, No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will take on No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, highlighting a two-match schedule in the semifinals of the US Open. For the live stream, go to ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: September 8

September 8 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 8

Match Round Match Time Ben Shelton vs. Novak Djokovic Semifinal 3:00 PM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Semifinal 7:00 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Alcaraz vs. Medvedev

Alcaraz has won six tournaments this year, with an overall match record of 58-6.

Medvedev has won five tournaments so far this year, posting an overall 50-11 record.

In his 64 matches this year across all court surfaces, Alcaraz has played an average of 25 games.

Alcaraz has played 24.7 games per match in his 24 matches on hard courts so far this year.

Alcaraz has won 85.5% of his service games so far this year, and 34.1% of his return games.

Medvedev is averaging 23.2 games per match in his 61 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 58.0% game winning percentage.

Medvedev averages 21.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 38 matches on hard courts this year.

Medvedev has an 83.3% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (589 service games won out of 707) and a 32.8% return game winning percentage (233 return games won out of 711).

Bet on Alcaraz or Medvedev to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.