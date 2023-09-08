On Friday, Tommy Pham (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .259 with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

In 58.1% of his games this year (61 of 105), Pham has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (21.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 12.4% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this season (37 of 105), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30.5% of his games this year (32 of 105), with two or more runs 12 times (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 14 .306 AVG .232 .385 OBP .279 .537 SLG .536 13 XBH 8 6 HR 4 17 RBI 10 24/14 K/BB 16/4 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings