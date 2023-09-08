Mercury vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, September 8, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Mercury (9-29) will attempt to halt a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (32-6), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Aces matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mercury vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-18.5)
|165
|-2100
|+1100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|164.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-18.5)
|165.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-18.5)
|164.5
|-3500
|+950
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mercury vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces are 19-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Mercury are 13-24-0 ATS this year.
- Las Vegas has been favored by 18.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- In the Aces' 37 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.
- A total of 17 Mercury games this season have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.