Ketel Marte vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Ketel Marte (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Cubs.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .845, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .487 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Marte enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- In 95 of 131 games this season (72.5%) Marte has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.1% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 48.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (14.5%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|.301
|AVG
|.254
|.378
|OBP
|.339
|.498
|SLG
|.477
|27
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|43
|44/30
|K/BB
|51/31
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon (7-9) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.73 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.73 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing batters.
