On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (.536 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .282 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Moreno has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in seven games this year (7.9%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has had an RBI in 30 games this year (33.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27.0% of his games this year (24 of 89), with two or more runs three times (3.4%).

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 40 .309 AVG .254 .354 OBP .305 .389 SLG .442 9 XBH 14 1 HR 6 16 RBI 26 32/12 K/BB 33/10 3 SB 2

