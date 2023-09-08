Gabriel Moreno vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (.536 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .282 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Moreno has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in seven games this year (7.9%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 30 games this year (33.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27.0% of his games this year (24 of 89), with two or more runs three times (3.4%).
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|40
|.309
|AVG
|.254
|.354
|OBP
|.305
|.389
|SLG
|.442
|9
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|26
|32/12
|K/BB
|33/10
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 5.73 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.73, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
