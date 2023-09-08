The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Cody Bellinger and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 138 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 56 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .273/.348/.522 slash line so far this year.

Walker has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 86 RBI (135 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .320/.364/.552 so far this season.

Bellinger will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .317 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has put up 154 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.342/.394 on the year.

Hoerner heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles and a walk.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.