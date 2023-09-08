Zac Gallen will take the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68) on Friday, September 8 versus the Chicago Cubs (76-65), who will answer with Jameson Taillon. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-115). The over/under is 7 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (14-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.73 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 37, or 61.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 37-23 record (winning 61.7% of their games).

Arizona has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 27, or 45.8%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 23-25 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cubs have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 14th 3rd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

