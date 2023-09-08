Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB play with 156 total home runs.

Arizona ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .420.

The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

Arizona is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (663 total).

The Diamondbacks are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.334).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (14-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Gallen is trying to pick up his 18th quality start of the season.

Gallen is looking for his 20th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies W 12-5 Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Ryne Nelson Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs - Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs - Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets - Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets - Away Slade Cecconi - 9/13/2023 Mets - Away Zac Gallen Kodai Senga

