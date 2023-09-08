On Friday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks while batting .273.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Walker will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this year (88 of 137), with multiple hits 38 times (27.7%).

He has homered in 27 games this season (19.7%), homering in 5.2% of his plate appearances.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (40.9%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those contests (14.6%).

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 67 .279 AVG .267 .353 OBP .343 .550 SLG .494 35 XBH 30 16 HR 14 45 RBI 46 56/27 K/BB 53/29 3 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings