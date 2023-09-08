Alek Thomas -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on September 8 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has homered in eight games this year (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 34.4% of his games this year (33 of 96), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .264 AVG .208 .306 OBP .250 .439 SLG .333 14 XBH 12 4 HR 4 21 RBI 10 33/8 K/BB 39/8 2 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings