Alek Thomas -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on September 8 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.
  • Thomas has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • He has homered in eight games this year (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 34.4% of his games this year (33 of 96), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 48
.264 AVG .208
.306 OBP .250
.439 SLG .333
14 XBH 12
4 HR 4
21 RBI 10
33/8 K/BB 39/8
2 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cubs will send Taillon (7-9) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 5.73 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 5.73 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
