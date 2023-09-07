Zach Ertz is being drafted as the 21st tight end off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 68.6 fantasy points last season (19th at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Arizona Cardinals TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Zach Ertz Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 68.60 55.77 - Overall Rank 190 260 170 Position Rank 19 32 21

Zach Ertz 2022 Stats

Last season, Ertz caught 47 balls (on 69 targets) for 406 yards and four scores, averaging 23.9 yards per contest.

Ertz picked up 10.7 fantasy points -- six receptions, 47 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Ertz ended up with 1.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 12 yards, on one target.

Zach Ertz 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Chiefs 9.4 4 2 14 1 Week 2 @Raiders 7.5 11 8 75 0 Week 3 Rams 4.5 10 6 45 0 Week 4 @Panthers 10.7 6 6 47 1 Week 5 Eagles 4.8 10 6 48 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 7.0 10 7 70 0 Week 7 Saints 4.1 4 2 21 0 Week 8 @Vikings 9.4 5 4 34 1 Week 9 Seahawks 10.0 8 5 40 1 Week 10 @Rams 1.2 1 1 12 0

