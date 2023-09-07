Today's WNBA slate has just one game -- the Los Angeles Sparks taking on the New York Liberty.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty play host to the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Prime Video and YES App
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • NYL Record: 31-7
  • LAS Record: 16-22
  • NYL Stats: 89.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (third)
  • LAS Stats: 78.3 PPG (10th in WNBA), 79.9 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

  • NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.8 APG)
  • LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -12.5
  • NYL Odds to Win: -860
  • LAS Odds to Win: +560
  • Total: 159.5 points

