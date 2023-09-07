Coming off a campaign in which he put up 32.5 fantasy points (44th among TEs), the Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride is being drafted as the 26th tight end off the board this summer (201st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Trey McBride Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 32.50 56.13 - Overall Rank 291 259 201 Position Rank 42 31 26

Trey McBride 2022 Stats

McBride added 29 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown last year, receiving 39 targets and delivering 15.6 yards per game.

In Week 17 last year against the Atlanta Falcons, McBride put up a season-high 13.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 78 yards and one touchdown.

Trey McBride 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Panthers 2.4 3 3 24 0 Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 11 49ers 1.4 4 4 14 0 Week 12 Chargers 0.1 3 1 1 0 Week 14 Patriots 2.8 6 3 28 0 Week 15 @Broncos 5.5 5 4 55 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 1.7 4 3 17 0 Week 17 @Falcons 13.8 10 7 78 1 Week 18 @49ers 4.1 3 3 41 0

