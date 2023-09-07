Tommy Pham vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Tommy Pham (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Rockies.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
- Pham has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this year (60 of 104), with multiple hits 22 times (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Pham has driven in a run in 36 games this year (34.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.228
|.385
|OBP
|.310
|.537
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|24/14
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.69, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
