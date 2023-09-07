Pavin Smith vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Pavin Smith (.000 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .187 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- In 41.3% of his games this year (26 of 63), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Smith has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (34.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Cubs
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|26
|.210
|AVG
|.161
|.358
|OBP
|.247
|.270
|SLG
|.391
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|25/22
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went eight scoreless innings while surrendering seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.69, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
