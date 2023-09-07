Is Noah Togiai a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Arizona Cardinals TE's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Noah Togiai Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 4.08 - Overall Rank 549 651 948 Position Rank 104 121 137

Similar Players to Consider

Noah Togiai 2022 Stats

Togiai added 0 receiving yards on zero grabs (on one targets) last season. He posted 0.0 receiving yards per game.

Noah Togiai 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0

