Noah Togiai 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Noah Togiai a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Arizona Cardinals TE's 2023 fantasy prospects.
Is Togiai on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Noah Togiai Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|0.00
|4.08
|-
|Overall Rank
|549
|651
|948
|Position Rank
|104
|121
|137
Similar Players to Consider
|Dominique Dafney 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Charlie Woerner 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Sean McKeon 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Tyler Mabry 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Tanner Conner 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Noah Togiai 2022 Stats
- Togiai added 0 receiving yards on zero grabs (on one targets) last season. He posted 0.0 receiving yards per game.
Rep Togiai and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Noah Togiai 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.