The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by 53 extra-base hits.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Marte is batting .368 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 72.3% of his games this year (94 of 130), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 20 games this season (15.4%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has an RBI in 45 of 130 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 48.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.8%.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .301 AVG .250 .378 OBP .334 .498 SLG .464 27 XBH 26 9 HR 12 30 RBI 40 44/30 K/BB 51/30 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings