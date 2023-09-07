Following a campaign in which he scored 14.1 fantasy points (93rd among RBs), the Arizona Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 97th running back off the board this summer (589th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Keaontay Ingram Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 14.10 58.58 - Overall Rank 381 248 589 Position Rank 86 64 97

Keaontay Ingram 2022 Stats

Ingram collected 60 rushing yards and one TD last year.

In Week 7 last season versus the New Orleans Saints, Ingram posted a season-high of 9.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 9 carries, 14 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 23 yards.

Keaontay Ingram 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 6 @Seahawks 0.7 3 7 0 0 Week 7 Saints 9.7 9 14 1 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.2 1 2 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 0.5 1 5 0 0 Week 11 49ers 1.9 5 19 0 0 Week 12 Chargers 0.5 2 5 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 0.1 1 1 0 0 Week 15 @Broncos 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.2 1 2 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 0.3 3 5 0 0

