After amassing 154.2 fantasy points last season (17th among RBs), James Conner has an ADP of 71st overall (25th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Conner on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

James Conner Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 154.20 157.31 - Overall Rank 58 62 71 Position Rank 17 22 25

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

James Conner 2022 Stats

Last season Conner received 183 attempts for 782 yards rushing (46.0 per game) and seven TDs. In the receiving game, he caught 46 passes for 300 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.

In his best game last season -- Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Conner accumulated 20.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 21 carries, 69 yards, 2 TDs.

In Week 2 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Conner posted a season-low 5.1 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 7 carries, 25 yards; 2 receptions, 26 yards.

Rep Conner and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Conner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Chiefs 11.5 10 26 1 0 Week 2 @Raiders 5.1 7 25 0 0 Week 3 Rams 5.7 13 39 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 7.7 15 55 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 6.3 9 55 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 6.4 7 45 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 20.6 21 69 2 0 Week 11 49ers 11.4 14 42 1 0 Week 12 Chargers 18.0 25 120 0 1 Week 14 Patriots 17.4 15 85 1 0 Week 15 @Broncos 15.1 16 63 1 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 18.0 15 79 1 0 Week 17 @Falcons 11.0 16 79 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.