Jace Peterson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson and his .458 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is hitting .215 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.
- Peterson has picked up a hit in 49.6% of his 117 games this year, with multiple hits in 10.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (4.3%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Peterson has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (18.8%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.7%).
- In 23.1% of his games this season (27 of 117), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|12
|.179
|AVG
|.161
|.280
|OBP
|.235
|.279
|SLG
|.161
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|2
|41/20
|K/BB
|11/2
|8
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.69 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.69, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
