Coming off a campaign in which he scored 61.1 fantasy points (74th among WRs), the Arizona Cardinals' Greg Dortch is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 92nd wide receiver off the board this summer (268th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Greg Dortch Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 61.10 65.01 - Overall Rank 208 223 268 Position Rank 76 84 92

Greg Dortch 2022 Stats

Dortch contributed with 52 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns last year on 64 targets. He averaged 27.5 yards per contest.

In his best performance last season -- Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Dortch accumulated 12.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 98 yards.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 8 versus the Minnesota Vikings -- Dortch ended up with -0.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 12 yards, on three targets.

Greg Dortch 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Chiefs 6.3 9 7 63 0 Week 2 @Raiders 11.5 4 4 55 1 Week 3 Rams 8.0 10 9 80 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 7 Saints 6.6 1 1 5 1 Week 8 @Vikings -0.8 3 2 12 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.3 1 1 0 0 Week 11 49ers 10.3 10 9 103 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 12.3 11 10 98 0 Week 17 @Falcons 1.5 10 4 15 0 Week 18 @49ers 4.5 4 4 30 0

