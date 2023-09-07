Geoff Swaim 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we count on from Geoff Swaim this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Arizona Cardinals TE and his season-long prospects.
Is Swaim on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Geoff Swaim Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|11.80
|12.19
|-
|Overall Rank
|410
|462
|939
|Position Rank
|78
|87
|142
Similar Players to Consider
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Geoff Swaim 2022 Stats
- Swaim put together a solid campaign a season ago, generating one receiving touchdown and 58 yards (4.8 ypg).
- In Week 3 last season versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Swaim posted a season-high 7.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 19 yards and one touchdown.
- In Week 16 versus the Houston Texans, Swaim finished with a season-low -0.1 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, -1 yards, on one target.
Rep Swaim and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Geoff Swaim 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|1.9
|4
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|7.9
|3
|3
|19
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|0.5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|0.3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|-0.1
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|0.5
|1
|1
|5
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.