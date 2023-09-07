On Thursday, Gabriel Moreno (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .281 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this year (58.0%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (28.4%).

He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 88), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.1% of his games this year, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (27.3%), including three games with multiple runs (3.4%).

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 39 .309 AVG .250 .354 OBP .293 .389 SLG .441 9 XBH 14 1 HR 6 16 RBI 26 32/12 K/BB 32/8 3 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings