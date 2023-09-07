Corbin Carroll and Cody Bellinger are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs meet at Wrigley Field on Thursday (starting at 7:40 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 135 hits with 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 40 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.364/.524 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 6 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 56 walks and 91 RBI (137 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .273/.349/.524 slash line on the season.

Walker heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Assad Stats

Javier Assad (3-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his eighth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has 11 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Sep. 2 8.0 7 0 0 7 1 at Pirates Aug. 27 7.0 3 1 1 7 2 at Tigers Aug. 21 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 6.0 4 3 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 7.0 4 1 1 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 134 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .321/.365/.555 on the season.

Bellinger hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (152 total hits). He's also stolen 34 bases.

He's slashing .280/.341/.391 on the year.

Hoerner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double and a walk.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

