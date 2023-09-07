On Thursday, September 7 at 7:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (76-64) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (72-68) at Wrigley Field. Javier Assad will get the ball for the Cubs, while Ryne Nelson will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+135). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.69 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Diamondbacks and Cubs game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (+135), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Diamondbacks bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Walker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 45, or 60%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 14-7 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Chicago has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (45.2%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 9-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks had a record of 1-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Jace Peterson 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+280) Christian Walker 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 14th 3rd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.