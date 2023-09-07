How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 7
The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Seiya Suzuki to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs square off on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Fueled by 437 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Arizona ranks 12th in the majors with 657 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.338 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the mound for his first start this season.
- This will be the first start of the season for the 25-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 7-3
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Kyle Bradish
|9/3/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-5
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jack Flaherty
|9/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Peter Lambert
|9/5/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Freeland
|9/6/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-5
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chris Flexen
|9/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Javier Assad
|9/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jameson Taillon
|9/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Justin Steele
|9/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|José Quintana
|9/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Slade Cecconi
|-
