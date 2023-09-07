The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Seiya Suzuki to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs square off on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Fueled by 437 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 12th in the majors with 657 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.338 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 25-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Orioles L 7-3 Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish 9/3/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies W 12-5 Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs - Away Ryne Nelson Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs - Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs - Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets - Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets - Away Slade Cecconi -

