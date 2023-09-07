David Blough, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 84th among QBs; 655th overall), posted 0.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 72nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Arizona Cardinals QB.

David Blough Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 18.58 12.54 - Overall Rank 355 504 655 Position Rank 48 62 84

David Blough 2022 Stats

Last season Blough recorded 0 yards passing (0.0 per game) with a 0% completion rate (-of-0), throwing for zero TDs with INTs.

In Week 17 last season versus the Atlanta Falcons, Blough posted a season-best 13.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: 24-of-40 (60%), 222 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Blough accumulated 5.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-18 (77.8%), 180 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers.

David Blough 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 17 @Falcons 13.6 24-for-40 222 1 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 5.0 14-for-18 180 1 2 0

