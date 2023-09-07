After collecting 4.5 fantasy points last season (158th among WRs), Andre Baccellia has an ADP of 535th overall (148th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Andre Baccellia Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.50 9.40 - Overall Rank 463 548 535 Position Rank 168 197 148

Andre Baccellia 2022 Stats

Baccellia's stat line last season featured seven grabs for 45 yards, averaging 2.6 yards per game on 10 targets.

In his best game last season, Baccellia picked up 1.3 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 13 yards. That was in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In Week 18 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Baccellia finished with a season-low 0.6 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, six yards, on one target.

Andre Baccellia 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Raiders 1.2 2 2 12 0 Week 3 Rams 1.3 4 2 13 0 Week 12 Chargers 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 17 @Falcons 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 18 @49ers 0.6 1 1 6 0

