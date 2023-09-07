Alek Thomas vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, September 7 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Rockies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .238.
- Thomas has had a hit in 49 of 95 games this season (51.6%), including multiple hits 18 times (18.9%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (8.4%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (25.3%), with more than one RBI in four of them (4.2%).
- He has scored in 33 games this season (34.7%), including eight multi-run games (8.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.264
|AVG
|.213
|.306
|OBP
|.256
|.439
|SLG
|.342
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|10
|33/8
|K/BB
|39/8
|2
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 2.69 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.