Tommy Pham vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Tommy Pham (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Player Props
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .251.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 103 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.4% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (11.7%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Pham has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 29.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.233
|AVG
|.216
|.270
|OBP
|.268
|.350
|SLG
|.431
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|15/2
|K/BB
|16/4
|4
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Flexen (1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .320 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.