Ketel Marte vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .837, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .481 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last games.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 93 of 129 games this year (72.1%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (27.1%).
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (15.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has driven in a run in 45 games this year (34.9%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 48.1% of his games this season (62 of 129), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (14.0%) he has scored more than once.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.302
|AVG
|.250
|.378
|OBP
|.334
|.498
|SLG
|.464
|26
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|40
|42/29
|K/BB
|51/30
|3
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.62).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-6) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.89 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .320 to his opponents.
