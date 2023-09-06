The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .837, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last games.

Marte has gotten a hit in 93 of 129 games this year (72.1%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (27.1%).

Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (15.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has driven in a run in 45 games this year (34.9%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 48.1% of his games this season (62 of 129), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (14.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .302 AVG .250 .378 OBP .334 .498 SLG .464 26 XBH 26 9 HR 12 30 RBI 40 42/29 K/BB 51/30 3 SB 3

