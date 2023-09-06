On Wednesday, Jose Herrera (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera has four doubles and 13 walks while batting .202.

Herrera has gotten a hit in 14 of 38 games this season (36.8%), with more than one hit on five occasions (13.2%).

In 38 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Herrera has driven in a run in six games this season (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 28.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .160 AVG .250 .222 OBP .370 .160 SLG .341 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 16/4 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings