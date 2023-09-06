The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 53 walks while batting .264.

Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year (50 of 114), with two or more runs eight times (7%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 53 .236 AVG .294 .346 OBP .386 .365 SLG .412 15 XBH 13 3 HR 3 19 RBI 23 41/29 K/BB 30/24 10 SB 6

