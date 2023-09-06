Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .281.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this year (58.0%), including 25 multi-hit games (28.4%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 34.1% of his games this year, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 of 88 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 39 .309 AVG .250 .354 OBP .293 .389 SLG .441 9 XBH 14 1 HR 6 16 RBI 26 32/12 K/BB 32/8 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings