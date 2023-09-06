Gabriel Moreno vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .281.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this year (58.0%), including 25 multi-hit games (28.4%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 34.1% of his games this year, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 88 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|39
|.309
|AVG
|.250
|.354
|OBP
|.293
|.389
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|26
|32/12
|K/BB
|32/8
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-6) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .320 against him.
