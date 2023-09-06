Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .281.
  • Moreno has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this year (58.0%), including 25 multi-hit games (28.4%).
  • In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 34.1% of his games this year, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 24 of 88 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 39
.309 AVG .250
.354 OBP .293
.389 SLG .441
9 XBH 14
1 HR 6
16 RBI 26
32/12 K/BB 32/8
3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-6) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In 24 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .320 against him.
